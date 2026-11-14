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Highway 25 Crash Near Monticello Leaves Wisconsin Woman, 25, Critically Injured
By Ariel Kozlov,13 days ago
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 near Monticello left a 25-year-old Wisconsin woman with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, after her vehicle collided with one driven by a 17-year-old girl from St. Michael. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals following the wreck, which happened just before 7 p.m. near County Road 131 in the Monticello area.
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