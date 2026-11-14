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West Seneca Chamber of Commerce selects Cheri Forsythe as new executive director
12 days ago
West Seneca resident Cheri Forsythe will become executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Forsythe currently serves as community development coordinator, a position she has held for the past five years. She will replace current Executive Director Joe Kirchmyer, who will be retiring at the end of December after eight years of service.