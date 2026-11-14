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Turning a 25-Day Shot List Into 11 Production Days: Inside a Tempur-Pedic Studio Production
By Clay Cook,2 days ago
From estimate to final retouch: how we planned, lit, and photographed 25 Tempur-Pedic and Tempur Sealy products for Walmart and Wayfair in 11 production days. I've photographed in some difficult places over the years, including Cambodia, Iraq, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Those jobs come with obstacles you can see coming, so I figured a studio production at home in Louisville, Kentucky, would be the easier one. Instead, it became the biggest studio production I've ever run and one of the most technical. It took two full bedroom sets, a crew of more than a dozen people, and a lot of planning. Below is how it came together, from the schedule math to the lighting and the workflow that kept post moving.