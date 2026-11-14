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Kentucky-Northern Arizona Postgame Quotes
12 days ago
Kentucky – 78, Northern Arizona – 77 MARK POPE: Huge credit to Northern Arizona. They have been on the road, I think this is their 4th straight game and they came to compete tonight. I thought they did a terrific job. Played well. Made shots. Were tough. Did an unbelievable job on the defensive glass for the whole night. And made a real game of it. Proud of our guys for coming up with the win. Found a way to win. So much to learn and so much to grow from. Some good things to take away, including some things that we need to work on and we are excited to keep learning and growing.