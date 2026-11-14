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Erin's House 2 Opens in Kansas City, Kansas, for Survivors
By Clara Lin,2 days ago
Erin's House 2 opened Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, with room for five single women leaving domestic violence. They can stay from 90 days to a year. It is the second house under Erin Langhofer's name. Her parents opened the first in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024. KSHB 41 reported Friday's ribbon cutting for a fully renovated six-bedroom house, after Do Good for Erin supporters raised more than $400,000.
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