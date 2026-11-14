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SWAT Floods Riverside Street After Gunfire Sparks Barricade Standoff
By Jamal Robinson,2 days ago
500 E. Clement St. — Reported Riverside Shooting And Barricade Site. Gunfire reports sent a wave of Baltimore police officers into the Riverside neighborhood Friday night, triggering a shooting and barricade situation that stretched into Saturday morning and brought SWAT teams, medics and firefighters to the area around the 500 block of East Clement Street.
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