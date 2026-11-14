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The Daniel Cormier Show - Kayla Harrison on HEATED RIVALRY with Amanda Nunes, UFC 334 title fight, G
12 days ago
Daniel Cormier IS BACK with another edition of the DC Check-In series, as Kayla Harrison joins the show again ahead of her CRAZY TITLE FIGHT against Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 in New York City. The championship fight between Amanda and Kayla is widely considered the most anticipated female title fight in UFC history, and Harrison speaks on what a win over Amanda would mean for her legacy. Kayla dives into the history between her and Amanda Nunes, from their training days in Florida, and why she did not see this heated rivalry as something brewing dring their time working together. Hear Kayla break down the title fight against Amanda, speak on the UFC GOAT conversation, and her legacy in the sport in this brand new edition of the DC Check-In!