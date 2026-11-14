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Wild activate a top-pairing defenseman before their showdown with the Bruins
By Patrick Dragon,2 days ago
Wild defenseman Brock Faber will make his season debut tonight at TD Garden against the Bruins, after being activated off injured reserve this afternoon. It will be his first game since a puck hit him in the head during a preseason game on Sept. 25 and left him with a fractured skull. Minnesota coach John Hynes confirmed the decision.