undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teruaki Sato Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams
By Matt Borelli,2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers figure to cast a wide net in their search for roster improvements this offseason and could again look to go the international route. Teruaki Sato is taking his talents to Major League Baseball after being posted by the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and should get plenty of attention from teams in need of a big bat.