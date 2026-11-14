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Baseball Hall of Famers and celebrities tee off at David Ortiz's annual 'Weekend With Papi' golf classic
By Eleanor Sheahan,2 days ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS. FLA. — Baseball Hall of Famers and other celebrities hit the course this weekend for the annual "Weekend With Papi" Golf Classic at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens. The tournament raises money for the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides life-saving heart surgeries...