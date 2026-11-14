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Cross Country: Wildcats place 3rd at NCAA Midwest Regionals
By Laney Klem,2 days ago
Another podium finish for the ‘Cats. Northwestern ran in big at this year’s NCAA Division I Midwest Regional meet in Ames, Iowa. The team, ranked No. 21 heading into the meet, scored 113 points — 22 more than second place — to finish 3rd at the meet. The podium finish marks their fifth top-three finish at regionals under coach Jill Miller, who was recently named Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.