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Social Dining: Meeting New Friends One Bite At A Time
By Irene,3 days ago
Summary: Social dining, or sharing a meal with strangers, pairs food with friendship and has become one of the easiest ways to meet new people. Some early platforms didn’t survive the pandemic, but the idea has come back through apps like Timeleft, which matches small groups for dinner in hundreds of cities. Whether you’re traveling abroad or looking closer to home, here’s how social dining works, what to expect, and tips for staying safe at the table.