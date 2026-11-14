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Stamenkovic Records Match-High 19 Kills as Women's Volleyball Sweeps Molloy in ECC Championship Semifinal
12 days ago
DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. – Powered by a match-high 19 kills from junior Stasa Stamenkovic (Bor, Serbia/Barton CC), the No. 1 seeded Mercy University Women's Volleyball Team earned a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-19) win over No. 4 seeded Molloy University in an ECC Women's Volleyball Championship Semifinal matchup on Friday afternoon at the Judge Athletic Center.