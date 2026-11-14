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Colts Activate Arden Key, Place Alie-Cox and Davis-Gaither on IR
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Colts activated defensive end Arden Key from injured reserve and made several roster changes ahead of Sunday’s game against Miami. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither were placed on injured reserve, while linebacker West Weeks was signed from the practice squad. Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and wide receiver Quez Watkins were also elevated for the game.