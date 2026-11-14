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Shooting under investigation after barricade overnight
2 days ago
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting in which the alleged gunman was found dead after a barricade. City police said officers were called around 10:52 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of Clement Street near Digital Harbor High School in South Baltimore, where they found a 36-year-old man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers rendered aid, and paramedics took the man to a hospital.