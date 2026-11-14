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Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
By @foxsports via FOX Sports,,2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will find out how deep they are at running back this weekend. That's because Kansas City ruled out star running back Kenneth Walker III for its Week 10 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury he suffered in practice Friday. Kansas City elevated running back Nate Carter to the active roster. Through Kansas City's first eight games, Walker has rushed for 872 yards – which is second in the NFL – and seven touchdowns on a career-high 5.5 yards per carry. Walker has also totaled 26 receptions – which is third on...