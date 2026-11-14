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Colts Announce Six Transactions
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,2 days ago
The Colts announced they activated DE Arden Key from injured reserve after his hamstring injury recovery. The team signed LB West Weeks from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed TE Mo Alie-Cox and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR. Indianapolis also elevated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins from the practice squad to the active roster. Key, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and was set to earn $2,183,000 in base salary when the Raiders waived him....