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Why the Broncos’ Daiyan Henley Trade With Chargers Fell Apart
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
The Broncos’ proposed trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley collapsed after Denver’s medical review raised concerns about his long-term knee durability. Rather than accept or void the deal, Broncos GM George Paton sought to revise the draft-pick compensation; Los Angeles rejected the alternatives, arguing the original terms should stand. The dispute has renewed calls to clarify how NFL teams can handle trades when a player’s physical raises concerns.