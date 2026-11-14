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The 49ers Secretly Have the NFL’s Best O-Line
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
San Francisco’s offensive line has turned a long-standing fan concern into a major strength, earning Pro Football Focus’ top ranking through eight weeks of the 2026 season. Its steady play has helped keep the offense productive despite injuries to key skill-position players, with Trent Williams leading a group that includes dependable contributions across the line.