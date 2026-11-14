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META in Muncie, but Mayor says it’s Not What Some People Think, 11/14/26
13 days ago
Steve Lindell, MUNCIE, IN. Social media posts from the public caused us to reach out for comment. The posts claim, “Meta employees in Muncie! Multiple sources say that around 80 Meta employees are staying at the Marriott hotel in downtown Muncie. They say they have been here for at least a week, and have reservations UNTIL MARCH! Reserved 50 rooms for 4 months…”
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