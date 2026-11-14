undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vikings Offered 3rd-Round Pick for Kirk Cousins, Called on Mac Jones
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Vikings explored two quarterback options before acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Raiders for a third-round pick. Minnesota first offered a fifth-rounder, then increased its bid after Las Vegas declined; the deal also shifts Cousins’ $10 million 2027 bonus obligation to Minnesota. The Vikings also asked San Francisco about Mac Jones, but the 49ers’ demand for a second-round pick plus additional compensation ended those talks.