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Regents deny racism was behind firing of SDSU equestrian coach
By Jonathan Ellis,13 days ago
The South Dakota Board of Regents is denying an accusation that a former South Dakota State University coach was fired because of racism. In court papers filed Nov. 10, the board contends that former equestrian coach Kamerra Brown was terminated for just cause on Sept. 19, 2025. Brown was accused of falsifying what’s known as a Coggins form for an SDSU horse named Louie. The forms are used to issue medical certificates confirming that a horse does not have equine infectious anemia, an infectious virus also known as “swamp fever” that can be fatal.
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