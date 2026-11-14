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Updating Breaking News: Belle Isle man killed after car overturns, strikes parked vehicles in Orange County
By From Staff Reports,2 days ago
A fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. on November 13 on Landstreet Road near Avenue C in Orange County. FHP said a 41-year-old Belle Isle man lost control of his Acura, which overturned, struck a curb, and collided with two parked, unoccupied vehicles. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.
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