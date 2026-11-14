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Breaking News Overnight: Palmetto woman killed in hit-and-run in Manatee County; FHP seeks information
By From Staff Reports,13 days ago
A vehicle struck and killed a 53-year-old Palmetto woman at approximately 11:12 pm on November 13 on US 41 near Bayshore Road in Manatee County. FHP said the driver fled after the collision and described the vehicle as possibly a white 2021–2023 Kia K5 with front left-side damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers.