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Breaking News Overnight: Jacksonville motorcyclist killed after a two-vehicle collision in Duval County
By From Staff Reports,2 days ago
A Jacksonville motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a sedan in the northbound express lane of State Road 9B in Duval County. FHP said the sedan veered left, struck plastic lane delineators, and stopped sideways before the motorcycle struck its left side. The 27-year-old rider died from his injuries, while the sedan’s 44-year-old driver was uninjured.