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Marquette Golden Eagles take on Missouri Sunday
By Jim Scott,2 days ago
(MARQUETTE COMMUNICATIONS) – The Marquette University men’s basketball team (2-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) continues non-conference play on Sunday, Nov. 15 when the squad faces Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 1:30 p.m. CT in the Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper in the United Center in Chicago. Peacock/NBCSN features the broadcast, with Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) calling the action. Following Sunday’s outing, the Golden Eagles will return to Fiserv Forum to open a two-game homestand against Northern Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.