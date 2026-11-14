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Alex Winter is not happy about his name and voice being used for a nostalgia-bait Bill & Ted game
By William Hughes,2 days ago
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure: Arcade, Screenshot: YouTube. A little more than a week back, a video game studio named Art Of Play Interactive released a big, splashy trailer for a new game it was developing: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure: Arcade, an old-school beat-em-up recreating the events of the 1989 cult classic of the same name. Featuring character designs pretty clearly based on the titular duo’s short-lived Saturday morning cartoon series, the trailer certainly looked convincing—even if its claims that it featured “Voices of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter,” the franchise’s two stars, seemed to run counter to the fact that all the voice work in the trailer was clearly pulled from the film itself. (Including audio from the late George Carlin.)