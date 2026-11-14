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Diljit Dosanjh Performed a Punjabi-Spanish Song at the 27th Latin Grammys
13 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh is taking Punjabi to the global stage and making all his fans prouder than ever. On Thursday night, the singer-actor performed at the Latin Grammys. He performed at the event along with the Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee in Las Vegas. Recently, they did a Punjabi-Spanish collaboration. Their latest song is called ‘Pokito’, and both of them performed this song at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the MGM Grand Arena.