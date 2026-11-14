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Taylor Swift Returns to the CMA Awards Stage After 13 Years
12 days ago
Taylor Swift is preparing for her first performance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in 13 years, returning to a stage closely connected to her early career. Although she moved into different genres in her career, her connection to Nashville has remained important. This year, a country ballad for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack has brought that chapter back into focus.