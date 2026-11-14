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‘A sheer joy’: Tom Hanks pays tribute to former co-star Irma P. Hall after powerhouse actress dies
2 days ago
The actor shared a personal tribute to his co-star from 'The Ladykillers,' who died Nov. 10 in Dallas. Tom Hanks is remembering Irma P. Hall, his co-star in the 2004 comedy "The Ladykillers," after her death at 91. Hall, who famously played Big Mama in 1997's "Soul Food," helped ensure the film has a lasting legacy in Black cinema.