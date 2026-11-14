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East Bay Falls in Five-Set Battle in CCAA Semifinals
12 days ago
HAYWARD, Calif. – The Cal State East Bay volleyball team concluded its 2026 season Friday afternoon, falling to Fresno Pacific 3-2 in the CCAA Tournament semifinals at Pioneer Gymnasium. The Pioneers captured the opening two sets before the Sunbirds rallied to win the final three, with East Bay falling by set scores of 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 29-31 and 8-15. East Bay opened the match with an efficient offensive performance, recording 13 kills with just two errors on 33 attempts for a .333 hitting percentage. The Pioneers held Fresno Pacific to a .070 hitting percentage, claiming the first set 25-17.