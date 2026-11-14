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Port of New Orleans sues tanker that hit riverboat cruise for $1 million in repair costs
By Weather Authority,2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Port of New Orleans is suing the owners and managers of the asphalt tanker that crashed into a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River yesterday. In a lawsuit reviewed by CBS News, the port said the tanker was at fault for the incident and that the collision caused more than $1 million in damage to port property.