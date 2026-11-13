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UIC Baseball Welcomes Strong Incoming Class for Fall 2027
11 days ago
CHICAGO (Nov. 13, 2026) – Fresh off its 2026 Missouri Valley Conference championship and latest NCAA Tournament appearance, the UIC baseball program has announced the addition of 10 student-athletes who have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Flames. The incoming class features a blend of position players and pitchers from Illinois, Wisconsin and North Dakota, with all 10 ranked among the top prospects in their respective states by Prep Baseball Report (PBR).