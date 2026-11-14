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Hoobastank, Simple Plan perform on Southwest flight during nationwide ground stop
By Matt StefanskiNBC Chicago Staff,2 days ago
Friday's nationwide ground stop transported some early-2000s music fans back to the era they know best. As departing flights were halted nationwide, passengers aboard one flight were treated to a spontaneous concert featuring some big names from the 2000s alternative rock and pop-punk scene. Video posted on social media showed...