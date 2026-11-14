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Rockets fourth-quarter three-point shooting has been clutch
By Lachard Binkley,2 days ago
The Rockets have improved on a weak point from last year. After their first two-game losing streak of the season, where the Houston Rockets suffered losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, the Rockets have quickly righted the ship, and after a suprisingly hard fought win over the Utah Jazz, the Rockets have now won three straight and are 10-3 on the season.