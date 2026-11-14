undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Arlington: An African American History” by William A. Blair
By BlackPressUSA,2 days ago
C.2026, University of North Carolina Press $27.95 246 pages. The tombstones line up at attention, like the soldiers beneath them once did. Thousands of fallen warriors, in fact, lay as far as you can see in this hallowed place, on these hallowed grounds. Arlington National Cemetery is known for honoring its dead. And as in the new book “Arlington: An African American History” by William A. Blair, it was once a home for the living.