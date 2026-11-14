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High School Student Council Leadership Retreat: Days Together, Not 45-Minute Meetings
2 days ago
You know the drill: the bell rings, the student council rushes through motions, and the meeting ends before hard questions leave the whiteboard. A full-day student council leadership retreat breaks that cycle. By giving the team uninterrupted hours for trust-building, tough calls, and strategic planning, it turns weekly meetings from “what now?” into “let’s roll.” In the next sections, we’ll show how this protected time works, who benefits, and how to carry its momentum back to campus.