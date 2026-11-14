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Cowboys’ George Pickens Gets Eye-Opening $136 Million Prediction
By Sean Deveney,2 days ago
It is advisable for NFL players, especially teammates like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, to not cast their eyes toward the paychecks of others. The market can be a fickle thing, and sometimes timing counts for more than talent or merit. But Pickens is a pending NFL free agent after having signed a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag in the offseason, and though he has done well to not discuss his finances much, and to avoid looking ahead to free agency, there is no doubt that every catch he makes, every number he posts, has an impact on what he will be paid in four months or so.