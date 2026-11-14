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Rangers Hero Glenn Gawdin Reacts After Scoring 1st 2 NHL Goals
By Adam Martin,2 days ago
New York Rangers hero Glenn Gawdin reacted after scoring his first two NHL goals in a big win over the Vancouver Canucks. Gawdin, a 29-year-old veteran of three NHL teams, had never scored a goal in 14 previous NHL games before Friday night. But he made that a thing of the past as he scored twice and was named the 1st Star of the game as the Rangers downed the Canucks 5-1.