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Stockport County 3-1 Reading: Cardboard Cutouts Of Footballers
By Alex Lovell,2 days ago
Back to the business of the league then! After the FA Cup rout and the under-21s’ run-out in the Pizza Car Fizzy Cup Paint Trophy, Reading travelled to Stockport County to see what they could make of the side that came into this game second in the table, sixth in the form table over the last five games, with the division’s top goalscorer and being the league’s possession statistics leaders. Peterborough United they were not.