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AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:47 p.m. EST
2 days ago
College football scrambles, adjusts kickoffs after FAA groundings, Ole Miss-Sooners pushed to Sunday. College football teams faced unexpected travel chaos due to a nationwide flight grounding by the Federal Aviation Administration. This disruption impacted many teams traveling for Saturday games. Schools like Utah, Texas, and Tennessee scrambled to adjust. Utah's game at Arizona was delayed by three hours, while Baylor's game at BYU was also pushed back. No. 19 Ole Miss was unable to get out on time and ended up having its game at Oklahoma moved to Sunday. The decision drew the ire of Sooners athletic director Roger Denny. Auburn and Purdue, meanwhile, opted for bus travel to their games. Key matchups include Utah at Arizona and Texas at LSU, with several teams vying for championship spots.