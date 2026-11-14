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The Flintstones: The Untold Story and Its Legacy
2 days ago
The Flintstones, the beloved cartoon family, has been popular with audiences since the show first aired in 1960. However, few people know the behind-the-scenes story of how the show was created, how it got on the air, and how a famous television and movie actor almost had it taken off the air. The show achieved strong ratings when many expected it to fail. Its advertising sponsors changed to reflect an increasingly young audience, and some Flintstones products are still sold today. Even its famous theme song did not appear until the third season.
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