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Highlights: San Antonio wastes no time blowing out the Warriors
By Jacob Douglas,13 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 13: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against Golden State Warriors in the second half of a Emirates Cup game at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) | Getty Images.