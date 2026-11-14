undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Report: White Sox showing strong interest in Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira
By Joe Binder,2 days ago
Could another Japanese player soon be making his way to 35th and Shields?. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that both the White Sox and Cubs are showing strong interest in Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, a standout pitcher for the Seibu Lions who was recently posted for MLB teams. According to Levine, each club is scheduled to meet with Scott Boras this week, as Taira is one of several high-profile free agents represented by the Boras Corporation this offseason.