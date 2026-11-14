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Javelinas to matchup with Southern Nazarene
13 days ago
Bethany, OK – The Javelinas take on SNU classic Host Southern Nazarene. Texas A&M – Kingsville will have a quick turn around in the first weekend of the season as they will take on Southern Nazarene, just about 24 hours from beating Northwestern Oklahoma St, 65-43. This game was tight for about one quarter as the Rangers led 15-19. They were then outscored by the Javelinas 50-24 the rest of the way.