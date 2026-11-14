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Harry's Jingle Bar in Cape May returns with cocktail Christmas trees and new Grinch-themed tent
By PhillyVoice Media Events,2 days ago
Christmas trees aren't just for decorations at Jingle Bar in Cape May. They're also being used to serve cocktails. The holiday pop-up returned to Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille on Friday, Nov. 13, bringing Christmas lights, seasonal drinks and a new Grinch-themed outdoor space to the beachfront restaurant. Groups can...
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