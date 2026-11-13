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Texas A&M - Kingsville starts year off with 22-point victory
10 days ago
Bethany, OK – The Javelinas win their first game of the season. Texas A&M – Kingsville starts the year off on the right foot with a win over Northwestern Oklahoma State. This game started off with the Javelinas going down in the first quarter as the Rangers began hot. After that, the tables completely turning around as the Javelinas would take full control of the next three quarters. They would end winning the game 65-43 a 22-point beating.