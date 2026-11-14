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Labour pension for life scheme risks lower income and lost flexibility
By Nataly Kramer,2 days ago
Labour’s plans to introduce a pension for life scheme could leave millions of UK retirement savers exposed to falling incomes, reduced financial flexibility and smaller inheritances, according to former pensions ministers and industry specialists. The Government wants pension providers to offer retirement collective defined contribution (RCDC) schemes, which pool...