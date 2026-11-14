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FAA ground stop: L3Harris router failure disrupts 12,000 US flights
By Yana Keller,2 days ago
Can passengers claim refunds after the FAA ground stop?. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects US flight schedules to return to normal by Sunday evening, November 15, after a nationwide ground stop on Friday disrupted approximately 12,000 flights and triggered thousands of cancellations across major airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy...