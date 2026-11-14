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NFL predictions: Prop Bets for the Vikings against the Packers
By Christopher Gates,2 days ago
It is time, once again, to take a stab at helping anyone who enjoys putting a little bit of money on their NFL action by trying to find some prop bets from our friends at the FanDuel Sportsbook that should come out as winners and aid them in increasing their bankroll a little bit. Last week. . .well, we’re not going to talk about last week. Not just in betting terms, but we’re never going to talk about it again, ever, for any reason if we can help it.